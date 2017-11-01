Jeffboat laying off 278 workers

The layoffs are in response to a decrease in demand for the vessels that Jeffboat manufacturers at its 1030 East Market Street facility. (Source: News and Tribune)

By Danielle Grady

News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (News and Tribune) - Jeffboat LLC will be laying off approximately 278 people in the coming months starting today, according to a WARN notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The layoffs are in response to a decrease in demand for the vessels that Jeffboat manufacturers at its 1030 East Market Street facility. The business creates custom ocean vessels and towboats, but mostly inland barges.

Anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people are employed at the shipyard at any one time, depending on what kind of projects the company is working on.

Layoffs are expected to begin today and continue at a minimum through the first quarter of 2018. Twenty-five salaried employees are part of the layoffs, as well as 122 welders, 77 fitters and several other manufacturing workers.

The business doesn’t currently intend on closing its facility.

Jeffboat is owned by American Commercial Barge Lines, which was bought by Platinum Equity, a Los Angeles private equity firm in 2010.

Jeffboat shut down in 1986 for three years when a boom in barge making went bust.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, WARN, offers protection to workers, their families and communities by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's website.