Tips lead police to car in fatal hit-and-run, driver turns herself in

The car with a different color door is in the top right corner. (Source: Shively Police Dept.)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - The driver of a car wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway has surrendered to police.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m., Oct. 26. Rodrick Grinstead, 34, was crossing Dixie in the 4100 block of Dixie near Garrs Lane when he was hit and killed by a southbound car.

Lt. Colonel Josh Myers, assistant chief of the Shively Police Department, said tips about the car came pouring in after information about it was released during an Oct. 30 news conference. The tips led investigators to the 4300 block of Bayberry Drive where the car was found behind a house on Oct. 31.

The vehicle was impounded to processed for evidence.

Earlier today, Myers said the driver of the car surrendered herself at Shively Police headquarters. Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell, 55, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing ro render aid, tampering with evidence and failure to maintain insurance. She was also arrested on a theft warrant from Indiana.

