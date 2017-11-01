THURSDAY AT 11: Bigger, badder guns collected off the streets of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city of Louisville has reached a dubious milestone. The number of guns seized off the streets has never been higher.

Some of the weapons being found are only recently making an appearance -- weapons that are more expensive, precise and lethal, like the kind that can easily penetrate a bullet-resistant vest.

WAVE 3 News has spent time embedded with LMPD's 9th Mobile Division as it scours the streets for guns and drugs. The unit has now seized more than 1,200 guns since its inception in September 2015.

About half of the weapons seized were from convicted felons. More than 300 of those individuals had more than one weapon on them.

Watch WAVE 3 News on Thursday at 11 p.m. to see the detectives in action and learn about the guns now out on the street.

