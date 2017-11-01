Want to live in a church? 'Holy' house for sale in NKY

A former Campbell County church is now for sale- and it's been renovated into a house.

Louise Zeterberg bought the home 11 years ago, and transformed it into her home.

"Every time I walk in, it's the wow factor all over again," said Zeterberg.

The house, located at 101 North Jefferson Street, was built by the Methodist Church in 1860.

In 1976, it was sold to the Apostolic Church of God.

Zeterberg purchased the home after that congregation also outgrew the space.

It took about four months of intense rehab on the main floor, which was previously the sanctuary, before she was able to move into the home. About a year later, she began working on the basement, which previously served as the fellowship hall.

It now features 4 bedrooms, including two master suites, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom.

Zeterberg and her daughter fostered 24 children over the years.

She says it was great place for kids, because of the big rec room downstairs.

Now, Zeterberg is retired and her daughter moved out and has a family of her own.

Zeterberg says it's time to downsize; she doesn't need 5,000 square feet all to herself.

"It's been the most exciting thing I've ever done," she said.

If you are interested in buying the home, contact realtor Kellie Budde, with Coldwell Banker West Shell, at (859) 341-9000.

