'Horror': 1 student from mangled bus hospitalized, 1 OK

NEW YORK (AP) - The photos and video of a mangled yellow school bus are among the most horrifying images from a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

One of the two students on the bus when the attacker's truck broadsided it remained in critical condition Wednesday. Police say the other student was examined and sent home from a hospital with no significant injuries.

A driver and an attendant also were on the bus but suffered no serious injuries.

Police say the truck driver ran down cyclists and pedestrians Tuesday before smashing into the bus.

A passer-by who shot video that's been posted on social media shouts, "Oh, my God! Oh, my God. Horror." The video shows firefighters rescuing youngsters from the crumpled bus.

This story has been corrected to show the attack was Tuesday, not Wednesday.

