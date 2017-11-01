Groundbreaking for new Sacramento fire station

The dirt was turned as the city of Sacramento cheered and the new fire station was officially underway.

The battle for funds and approval caused for a two-year long process before the groundbreaking happened.

Many people gathered for the ceremony while Mayor Betty Howard thanked much of the crowd for allowing this dream to become a reality for the city of Sacramento.

Tears were shed by the mayor and some of the firefighters as they realized they will no longer be in such a small station.

"We moved out of a little shed, into what we have now," Mayor Howard said. "It will be a three-bay fire department. Our guys are just gonna be so happy to come up here and I know it's just going to be so much better. And better to serve our community."

The Sacramento Fire Chief is most excited to see the building up but especially for the community to see it and be apart of the grand opening.

"It's been a hard road trying to get this project off the ground," Fire Chief Terry Dossett said. "Thanks to the whole community for their support. They've supported us all through these years and we couldn't ask for a better community."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.