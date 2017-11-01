Local organization set to plant 100+ trees in metro Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An organization focused on the clean-up and beautification of Louisville is set to plant over 100 trees in several metro neighborhoods.

Brightside has formed a plan to plant 135 trees in the Parkland, California and Park Hill neighborhoods. All are located in Louisville's west end.

The volunteer-driven and donor-funded organization works year-round to make the community cleaner and greener. In 2014 alone, their clean-ups removed over 39 tons of garbage from Louisville's streets and parks, according to the website.

The project is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday November 4. Community members who want to volunteer should meet at Pleasant View Baptist Church on Virginia Avenue before the event begins.

WAVE 3 News on-air talent and employees have committed to the tree planting initiative, in an effort to Take Back Your Streets.

For more information on Brightside, call (502) 574-2613 or head to their website here.

