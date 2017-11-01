Paducah residents asked to attend flood planning meeting

Residents of Paducah, Kentucky are being asked to attend a meeting concerning flooding issues that have recently affected homes and businesses in the community.

The meeting will be held Nov. 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Robert Cherry Civic Center at 2701 Park Ave. in Paducah.

According to the City, its consultant for this planning initiative will be talking with residents and property owners.

“This process requires the continued input and participation by residents. We are all working together to prepare a master plan that addresses the needs and concerns of this community for storm water issues. It is a community effort to identify the problem areas, research possible solutions, and determine the appropriate level of service," said Paducah City Engineer & Public Works Director Rick Murphy. "We know that we cannot eliminate flooding in Paducah; however, we need the public’s help in determining acceptable goals that can be accomplished financially and physically.”

Residents will be able to provide information directly to the engineers and technical consultants.

The first public meeting was held on June 19.

More information can be found at http://paducahky.gov/storm-water-master-plan