The Advantage Player: Week 10 College Football Picks

Southern Miss (+5.5) at Tennessee

The wrong team is favored here. Southern Miss is coming off a shocking home loss to UAB, but the Eagles still have a good enough team to win this game. Tennessee has to have given up on the season at this point; how much will the Vols care about playing a Conference USA team at home after all these losses and an embattled coach? Southern Miss will definitely care about getting a crack at an SEC team. Tennessee will be lifeless just like it was against UMass earlier this year. Prediction: Southern Miss 28, Tennessee 17

Memphis (-12) at Tulsa

Tulsa showed some signs of life last week at SMU in a hard-fought loss but the Golden Hurricane will regress to the mean and be exposed defensively against Memphis. This 12-point spread is not respecting Memphis at all; it should be north of 14. I do not see how Tulsa will be able to stop the Memphis offense even if Tulsa gets points of its own. Prediction: Memphis 52, Tulsa 31

UCF at SMU (+14.5)

UCF has been beating everyone this year with its offense and is still undefeated, but showed cracks in its armor last week at home against FCS Austin Peay by giving up 33 points. SMU figures to have a much better offense than that and will be playing at home. SMU had a scare vs. Tulsa but the Mustangs won’t overlook this UCF team. UCF will win but SMU will fight to the end. Prediction: UCF 44, SMU 41

