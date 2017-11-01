Papa John's founder says NFL anthem controversy hurting pizza sa - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Papa John's founder says NFL anthem controversy hurting pizza sales

Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter took direct aim at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's handling of the anthem issue, accusing Goodell of poor leadership. (Source: CNN) Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter took direct aim at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's handling of the anthem issue, accusing Goodell of poor leadership. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Papa John's Pizza says the NFL’s national anthem controversy is taking a slice out of their sales and profit forecasts. Some players have been kneeling during the anthem to protest police violence.

Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter took direct aim at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's handling of the issue, accusing Goodell of poor leadership.

Goodell and the team owners decided last month not to force players to stand during the anthem.

NFL ratings, like the rest of network television, are in a slump with viewership through week seven down five percent from the same time last year.  It's possible some fans are tuning out because of the controversy, but that's hardly the only cause for a drop in Papa Johns' sales.

While their stock is down 24 percent this year, competitors like Domino's have been performing well.

