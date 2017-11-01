VIDEO: Fight between students, local officers posted online

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Video captured at a local high school that showed a fight between students and officers is getting passed around online Wednesday.

Twitter user @drillareese posted the video just before 2 p.m. It was sent to him by Rhaja Laszlo, who recorded the video and gave us permission to share it. (Scroll down for the full video)

The video showed multiple officers trying to subdue a student in a crowded hallway at Jeffersontown High School. Dozens of onlookers are seen in the video, which depicts a fairly chaotic scene.

About an hour later, a JCPS spokesperson shared the following statement about the incident:

Around 1 p.m., Jeffersontown High’s school resource officer (SRO) intervened in a fight between two students in the cafeteria. One of those students attempted to fight the SRO, which prompted him to request assistance from Jeffersontown Police.

As the SRO led the student out of school, the student’s brother, accompanied by several other students, then escalated a fight with another police officer—resulting in that officer deploying a Taser on the student.

School leaders are in the process of reviewing school security footage to determine every student involved in this afternoon’s incident, and those students will be disciplined according to JCPS policies.

Watch the video below. WARNING: The video shows unedited video of the confrontation and includes foul language:

