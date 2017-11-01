Driver charged with murder in NKY crash that killed family of 5

The crash 4:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Straffordsburg Road. (FOX19 Now)

A driver was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana during a head-on crash that killed a family of five last week, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders on Thursday announced that Daniel Greis, 57, is facing five counts of murder.

Greis was driving on the wrong side of Staffordsburg Road when his car hit a Honda Accord driven by Rodney Pollitt, Jr.

Pollitt and his fiancé, Samantha Malohn, 27, and their three children, ages 9, 8 and 6, died at the scene.

If convicted, Greis could face life in prison.

“His actions were in such disregard for the value of human life that they rise to the level of wanton murder,” Sanders said.

Greis had just left Hickory Sticks Golf Course when he tried to pass another vehicle – despite Staffordsburg Road being a no-passing roadway, Sanders said.

Court documents show he admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana earlier in the day.

His BAC was approximately between .083 and .092, according to officials. The legal driving limit in Kentucky is .08.

"I'm not sure that we will ever know what he was thinking," said Sanders.

Sanders called Staffordsburg Road (KY 536) a “busy country road” that is a heavily traveled connector between Kenton and Campbell counties. It is “certainly not a safe place to be trying to pass another vehicle," said Sanders.

Staffordsburg Road has 55 mph speed limit. Sanders could not say how fast Greis was traveling, but police believe speed was also factor in the crash.

“His actions were in such disregard for the value of human life that they rise to the level of wanton murder,” Sanders said.

Greis is in police custody but has not been booked into jail due to his medical condition, Sanders said. He suffered bone fractures but is awake and alert.

GoFundMe set up for the Pollitt family

Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, and Samantha Malohn, 27, had been together for 11 years and had three children together.

Family members say Samantha Malohn was a stay-at-home mother who cared for her oldest daughter, 9-year-old Hailie Ann, who had Down Syndrome. Rodney Pollitt worked as a bus driver for Kidz Club, a daycare in Erlanger.

Brenden Pollitt, 8, and Cailie Pollitt, 6, attended Sherman Elementary School. Their older sister, Hailie Ann, was a student at Dry Ridge Elementary.

A funeral for the Pollitt family was set for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.