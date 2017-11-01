Sources: Prosecutor to announce murder charges in tragic NKY crash that killed 5

The crash 4:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Straffordsburg Road. (FOX19 Now)

A driver involved in a crash that killed a northern Kentucky family is in custody and the prosecutor is expected to announce murder charges Thursday morning.

Daniel Greis, 57, was taken into police custody on Wednesday – the same day as visitation services were held for the parents and three children who died in the Oct. 26 collision.

Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, and Samantha Malohn, 27, had been together for 11 years and had three children together -- ages 9, 8 and 6.

The Kentucky Commonwealth Attorney's office is holding a 10:30 press conference on Thursday. In a post to their Facebook page, they wrote the presser was "to discuss the motor vehicle crash on October 26, 2017 which claimed the lives of Rodney Pollitt Jr., Samantha Malohn, and their three children."

Authorities said Greis’ vehicle crossed the center lane and hit the family's car head-on in the 11000 block of Staffordsburg Road in Independence.

Greis was airlifted from the crash scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Kenton County police. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

