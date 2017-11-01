Police look for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Princeton, KY

Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Before you toss your jack-o-lanterns out, a Louisville man is hoping you'll donate them to his pigs.More >>
Many of those who attended the Fund Our Pensions rally are teachers. They held signs like, "Bevin's a bully," and "Fund our Future," while shouting, "Hey, hey did I mention? Keep your hands off my pension."More >>
Several videos captured at a local high school showing a fight between students and officers are getting a lot of attention Wednesday.More >>
Thousands in Kentucky and Indiana face double-digit rate hikes during open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act this year.More >>
