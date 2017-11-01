Police looking for driver in deadly Princeton, KY hit and run

According to police, one person has died after a report of a deadly hit and run in Princeton, Kentucky on Oct. 31. And now police are looking for information on who was driving the vehicle.

Princeton Police say shortly before 9:30 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Baldwin Ave. Officers found a person lying on the side of the street in a gravel driveway.

Police say evidence at the scene indicates the victim was hit by a vehicle, but there is no information on what kind or who was driving it.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS and later died.

The name of the victim will not be released until relatives are notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Madisonville, Kentucky.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Princeton Police Department at (270) 365-2041 or (270) 365-4657.

Police say the investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available.

