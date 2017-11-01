Morganfield to get first new fast-food restaurant in more than 15 years

Anticipation is growing around the first new fast-food restaurant set to open in Morganfield in more than 15 years.

Taco Bell is set to open along Highway 60 in Morganfield. The planning commission says construction began mid-summer and the restaurant is expected to open within the next two weeks.

Records show it's been more than 15 years since a national chain has come to town.

Some residents we spoke with say they're excited to have options, and hope other restaurants will follow suit.

The planning and zoning director says there's no doubt when a business does well, it can create interest from others.

