ULFC add Owensboro Pro-Am

The United leasing and finance Championship is once again set to be held at Victoria National this upcoming April and on Wednesday, they announced that now Owensboro is getting in on the fun.

The Tournament has now added The Old National Bank Charity Pro-Am Experience and it will be played at the Owensboro Pearl Club Golf Course.

The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club will be receiving some of the proceeds raised.

This pro-am will be in addition to the pro-am going on that same day at Victoria National.

The goal of adding this Pro-Am in Owensboro is to Expand the charitable reach throughout the Tri-State.

