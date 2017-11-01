Metro Council votes to allow Dan Johnson to keep council seat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council has reached a settlement with embattled councilman Dan Johnson.

The council court voted 13 to 6 to allow Johnson to keep his Metro Council seat, but not without stipulations.

The agreement, among several issues, makes Johnson waive all rights to a public hearing, and admit his wrongdoings.

Johnson will only be permitted into City Hall 20 minutes before Metro Council meetings, during, and 20 minutes after meetings. He will do other council work from home, according to the agreed order read during the hearing.

He must also agree that any intentional or accidental exposure of himself will result in a review that could lead to his removal.

Johnson's removal hearing was set to start on Wednesday, but his attorney made a motion to avoid it, offering the settlement that was agreed upon.

Metro Council attorney Deborah Kent, representing councilwoman Jessica Green and other members of the charging committee, spoke out against the settlement, calling it "unfair," and accusing the Council Court of condoning Johnson's behavior.

Also among the stipulations, Johnson will not seek re-election in 2018.

