Stolen school bus recovered in Louisville

Several videos captured at a local high school showing a fight between students and officers are getting a lot of attention Wednesday.More >>
Around 1 a.m. Monday, Anna Stockhoff's school bus was stolen from behind Lanesville High School. Surveillance video caught four suspects leaving the school grounds with bus number three.More >>
UofL Men's Basketball sold 17,964 season tickets so far this year, very close to the 18,003 sold two years ago. But this year is about 11 hundred short of last year’s total of 19,074 sold.More >>
The city of Louisville has reached a dubious milestone. The number of guns seized off the streets has never been higher.More >>
Brightside has formed a plan to plant 135 trees in the Parkland, California and Park Hill neighborhoods.More >>
