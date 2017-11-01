Stolen school bus recovered in Louisville

The bus was stolen from behind Lanesville High School around 1 a.m. on Monday. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - A school bus stolen from Lanesville Community Schools was recovered in Louisville on Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Anna Stockhoff's school bus was stolen from behind Lanesville High School. Surveillance video caught four suspects leaving the school grounds with bus number three.

"We quickly discovered bus number 3 was missing,” Lanesville School Superintendent Steve Morris said.

Morris said they were able to replace the bus for a few days, hoping someone would recognize it from photos and alert police.

"We have a few different theories as to what might have happened," Morris said. "[We'll] see where the trail takes us but were just very grateful for the help in getting the bus retrieved,” said Morris.

The school system was notified on Tuesday night that bus number three recovered was recovered in Shelby Park at Hancock and Camp Streets.

The bus owner and driver, Anna Stockhoff, picked it up at the Suburban towing lot. It then made the journey back to Lanesville to Dave Walthers Auto and Truck Repair.

"I honestly didn't think I would get it back,” Stockhoff said. "After a day had passed I originally thought it was a Halloween prank.

Stockhoff was notified by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department that her bus was recovered.

"There's still a lot of fuel in it and it's not been taken very far," Stockhoff said. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think a school bus would be stolen but I'm happy it's back."

Stockhoff is getting the bus checked prior to transporting students to school again.

