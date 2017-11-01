UofL gave refunds to disgruntled basketball season ticket holders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sanctions, scandals and firings took their toll on season ticket sales for University of Louisville Men's Basketball.

Season tickets went on sale mid-September. A week later news broke of an FBI investigation and an alleged pay for play scandal.

WAVE 3 News has learned, in October, the University was giving refunds to complaining season ticket holders and addressing specific requests on an individual basis.

>> Complete Coverage: College Basketball Bribery Scandal

UofL Sports Information Director Kenny Kline said refunds were given to 127 individuals and companies involving a total of 315 season tickets.

Each season ticket costs $1,031 and most require a mandatory contribution to the University ranging from $250 to $2,500 depending on the location of the seats.

Overall however, season ticket sales remained relatively robust.

UofL Men's Basketball sold 17,964 season tickets so far this year, very close to the 18,003 sold two years ago. But this year is about 11 hundred short of last year’s total of 19,074 sold.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ UPDATE: Jtown PD defends officers, shares another look at fight with students

+ Papa John's founder says NFL anthem controversy hurting pizza sales

+ Metro Council votes to allow Dan Johnson to keep council seat

"Our fans have been terrific in supporting our team," Klein said. “This year's season ticket sales figure alone would rank among the top five in average attendance in the nation, if all were used each game."

Klein said the University internally also purchased fewer season tickets. The University President’s office purchased 176 fewer tickets and the Athletic Department staff, now required to pay taxes on the tickets, purchased 403 fewer tickets.

Season tickets in the lower level of the KFC Yum! Center are sold out but some remain available in most upper level sections.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.