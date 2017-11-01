Union Co. dispatcher helps delivery baby over phone

A Union County dispatcher recently helped deliver a baby over the phone.

She was able to execute the birth successfully with the help of new a computer program and one really brave friend.

Before, in a situation like this, their response would have been "help is on the way." Now, with that program, the dispatcher could give the caller, a friend, step-by-step instructions through the delivery.

The call came in around 4:52 on Halloween morning.

"I've got a lady here and she's pregnant and she's at my house. I'm her friend and I think she's in labor," the caller explained.

Union County's 911 dispatch center immediately began to deliver what would be their first ever baby.

"Tell her when the pain starts, she needs to exhale," the dispatcher instructed.

Those directions, coming from a program dispatchers began using earlier this year called Emergency Medical Dispatchers, which provides them with step-by-step instructions on how to handle emergencies just like this.

"I don't know what to do right now," the friend stated.

"Listen to me I need you to hold him in a way you're not pulling on his umbilical cord," the 911 tape recorded.

In only about 10 minutes, medics were at the house. No doubt - a hectic ordeal, turning two women heroes over the phone.

"Are you ok though?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yeah, I'm ok," The friend responded.

"And congratulations, we just delivered a baby together," the dispatcher calmly said.

Mom and baby Jackson Martin are doing fine.

We've learned that 911 dispatcher is expected to meet the baby she helped deliver! And we've been invited to be there for that special moment.

We'll bring that part of this story to you Thursday night on 14 News.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.