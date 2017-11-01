2 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Calloway Co., KY

Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash after a 911 call on Nov. 1.

It happened at the intersection of US 641 North and KY 80 in Calloway County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle driven by Melissa Blair, 44, of Murray was northbound on US 641 when she tried to stop for the stop light at the intersection of KY 80.

Her vehicle began to slide and crossed into the turning lane striking another vehicle driven by Brandy Thompson, 44, of Mayfield, Kentucky.

Thompson's vehicle was waiting to turn left to travel west on KY 80. The impact caused Thompson’s vehicle to rear-end a third vehicle occupied Michael Cook, 36, of Fancy Farm, Kentucky. Cook was waiting to make a left turn onto KY HWY 80.

Cook and Thompson were taken by Murray Calloway County Hospital EMS to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service and the Calloway County Fire and Rescue.

