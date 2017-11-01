Heartland Elementary students collect supplies for hurricane victims

Teachers said the students came up with the plan on their own. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

The kids collected enough supplies to send to three Houston schools. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of students at Heartland Elementary went above and beyond to help other students in hurricane ravaged Texas.

Students devised a plan to gather books and supplies for schools in Houston.

Teachers said a group of girls came up with the idea to help and did everything on their own.

"Nine of the girls in particular are going with us to Texas this weekend," Micah Johnson with Valley Creek Baptist Church said. "We are going to three different schools to pass out the school supplies come Monday and Tuesday next week."

Originally they had only planned to give to one school, but the group got so many donations they're now sending supplies to three Houston area schools.

