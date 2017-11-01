New park opens in Smoketown, courtesy of Louisville Slugger

The park was named after the sister of Bud Hillerich, creator of the Louisville Slugger. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new park officially opened in Smoketown on Wednesday, courtesy of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the museum transformed a vacant lot at 813 Jackson Street into a community park.

May Hillerich Park is named after the sister of Bud Hillerich, creator of the Louisville Slugger.

Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand for Wednesday's dedication, and spoke about the how the park will serve as an asset to education.

"This before was just a vacant lot, not attractive, right across from Meyzeek [Middle School], one of the great learning institutions of our city," Mayor Fischer said. "Look at it now. It's an oasis. It's a place where people can come and hang out, learn, think about the big picture, think about the small picture."

Louisville Slugger was assisted by Brightside, a metro organization that works toward creating a greener and cleaner Louisville. The groups partnered to plant 20 trees, flower beds, and create a paved path that leads to Louisville Metro Housing Authority's playground and community garden. Mums were donated by Churchill Downs, according to a press release.

May Hillerich Park is located just a few blocks away from the old Louisville Slugger Factory site, which is set to become a Boys & Girls Club location.

