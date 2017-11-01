Owensboro Catholic ready for Webster Co.

Football teams across Kentucky get a new lease on life Friday night as the first week of the playoffs is set to begin.

Several teams in our area qualified for the second season, including Owensboro Catholic.

After winning just 2 of their first 5 games, the Aces have caught fire, and won 4 of their last 5.

They've done that all while going through a quarterback change.

After Will Warren left the team, sophomore Drew Hartz took over in week 4, and the Catholic offense has been on a roll.

Now, they're preparing for Webster County, and what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.