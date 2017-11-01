Cats #5, Cards #16 in AP preseason Top 25 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cats #5, Cards #16 in AP preseason Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2017-18 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Duke (33)    28-9    1572    7
    2. Michigan St. (13)    20-15    1520    NR
    3. Arizona (18)    32-5    1506    4
    4. Kansas (1)    31-5    1439    3
    5. Kentucky    32-6    1340    6
    6. Villanova    32-4    1284    1
    7. Wichita St.    31-5    1270    19
    8. Florida    27-9    1100    20
    9. North Carolina    33-7    1047    5
    10. Southern Cal    26-10    995    NR
    11. West Virginia    28-9    840    13
    12. Cincinnati    30-6    837    18
    13. Miami    21-12    836    NR
    14. Notre Dame    26-10    814    14
    15. Minnesota    24-10    642    NR
    16. Louisville    25-9    570    10
    17. Xavier    24-14    544    NR
    18. Gonzaga    37-2    500    2
    19. Northwestern    24-12    473    NR
    20. Purdue    27-8    362    15
    21. UCLA    31-5    340    8
    22. Saint Mary's (Cal)    29-5    333    22
    23. Seton Hall    21-12    274    NR
    24. Baylor    27-8    163    12
    25. Texas A&M    16-15    130    NR    
Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Maryland 7, Oklahoma 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, Ball St. 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1, UCF 1.

