By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brownsburg 43, Hamilton Hts. 30

E. Central 65, S. Dearborn 27

Lebanon 51, Indpls Broad Ripple 27

Portage 77, Hanover Central 24

Southwood 47, Blackford 30

Westfield 48, Lapel 26

Henryville Tip-Off Tournament Pool Play Pool A

W. Washington 95, Indpls Manual 39

