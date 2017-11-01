12 Cincinnati bests Bellarmine 89-61 in historic Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Freedom Hall once again hosted the thrill and the excitement of major college basketball. Division II Bellarmine hosted #12 Cincinnati in an exhibition game on Wednesday night.

The Bearcats used their size advantage to win it 89-61, they outrebounded the Knights 41-28 and outscored them 54-16 in the paint.

Adam Eberhard led Bellarmine with 17 points. Five Bearcats reached double figures, led by Kyle Washington's 15.

"Their strength and athleticism, that's impossible for us to simulate," Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. "It's impossible, I could go 48 straight hours and make a practice plan, and not simulate their length and athleticism."

The Bearcats also benefit from facing the Knights cutting, sharp shooters.

"Bellarmine.makes you better despite the final score," Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin said. "My guys are in there talking about I've never seen guys play that hard and cut without the ball the way they do."

Davenport and Cronin were both assistants at UofL, on the same staff, under Rick Pitino. They successfully lobbied the NCAA for a waiver for the game since Cincinnati's home court, Fifth Third Arena, is currently undergoing renovations. The Bearcats will play their home games this season at BB&T Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky.

Bellarmine hosts Mount St. Joseph in another exhibition on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Knights Hall and then visits #16 Louisville on Tuesday, November 7, in the KFC YUM! Center.

