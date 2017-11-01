Man accused of impersonating officer pulls over the real thing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man police say was pretending to be a cop pulled over an off-duty LMPD officer in Louisville.

The real officer said he was driving with his wife when a man in a car going the other way started flashing his lights, and had something on his dash flashing, too.

This happened Saturday, Oct. 28 on Hurstbourne Parkway near Lagrange Road in Lyndon, according to an arrest warrant.

Once the cars passed each other, the real officer says the other man did a U-turn and started following him, lights still flashing. Then the driver began honking his horn.

Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.

That's when the suspect walked up to the driver's side door and said, "Did you know you hit a curb back there?," according to the LMPD officer.

The suspect was later identified by the officer as Brandon Hurley, 24, of Prospect. Turns out, the men went to high school together. But they didn't chat about that during the "traffic stop."

When Hurley asked the real officer if he knew how fast he was going, the officer asked the man which department he worked for. He says Hurley replied, "Jefferson County."

At that point the officer identified himself to the suspect as LMPD.

Seeming confused about the officer being in his personal car, Hurley told the officer he wasn't going to write him a ticket, according to an arrest warrant.

When the LMPD officer asked Hurley for his badge number, the officer says the suspect went back to his car, but then got in and sped off going the wrong down down Hurstbourne Parkway.

The officer was able to get the man's license plate number.

The arrest warrant states the officer thought he recognized the man from high school. The man whose name the car is registered in is Brandon Hurley, and the officer was able to identify the suspect by looking at a recent photo.

Hurley was served a warrant for impersonating a peace officer by Oldham County Police three days later on Halloween around 10 p.m. He is also charged with wanton endangerment.

