Hundreds of utility crews in Maine as power outages continue

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Canadian lineman Noah Clowater holds a bilingual stop sign while directing traffic while his coworkers restore power, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Yarmouth, Maine. The New Brunswick, Canada, crew were among the hundreds of l...

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). A father walks his child to a school bus at a temporary pick up location, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Freeport, Maine, where storm-toppled trees still made several roads impassable following Monday's storm. Drought conditio...

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Hundreds of out-of-state utility crews are in Maine to help the state recover from a strong storm that pounded the Northeast and left about 1.5 million homes and businesses without power.

Maine was one of the hardest hit states with nearly 500,000 customers in the dark at one point on Monday.

Utility companies in the state reported that the number of outages was down to about 200,000 on Wednesday night. But some schools and public services remained closed.

The storm also disrupted train service from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston.

Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh) ordered a review of that state's main utility in response to the storm as thousands remained without power there.

