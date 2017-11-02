Man charged in teacher killing called 911 after body found

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law told a 911 dispatcher outside of Cleveland that he and the woman's husband found her on their kitchen floor with blood all around.
Jeffrey Scullin Jr. was breathing heavily as he described finding the middle school teacher last week at her home in suburban Strongsville.
Police on Tuesday released no information about a possible motive when they announced that Scullin had been charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic.
Scullin told a dispatcher on Oct. 24 that Pleskovic had been attacked. He said the victim was his fiancee's mother, and that he lived at the home.
It's unclear whether Scullin has an attorney. He's being held on $1 million bond.
