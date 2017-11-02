Feed your old pumpkins to some local pigs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Before you toss your jack-o-lanterns out, a Louisville man is hoping you'll donate them to his pigs.

Roman Grey keeps three pigs at his home in Beechmont.

He put out a Facebook plea asking people to bring over their old pumpkins.

We went to talk with him to see what all this was about. Apparently, pigs love pumpkins!

"Everyone's going to be throwing out these pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns, so they might as well go to good use," Grey said. "The boys love them. I fed them last year and it made good compost."

People can drop off pumpkins anytime at his home at 4454 S. 6th St.

But if you come after 5 p.m., Grey says you can feed the pigs yourself.

