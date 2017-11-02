Tokyo company gives extra holiday for nonsmoking employees

TOKYO (AP) - A marketing company in Tokyo has opted for a novel perk for its employees: an extra week's holiday for those who are nonsmokers.
A spokesman for Piala, Hirotaka Matsushima, said Thursday that the company began offering the six days of vacation to all of its 120 staff members in September.
Matsushima, himself a nonsmoker, said the policy was proving popular.
He said the policy was installed as a benefit for nonsmokers to compensate for smoking breaks.
Smoking is still quite prevalent in Japan although most office workers must do their puffing in designated smoking rooms and outdoor areas. But most restaurants and bars still allow smoking, at least in some areas.
Piala, established in 2004, says it provides advertising and other marketing for direct marketers and other companies.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Florida couple got an extra treat on Halloween _ a baby Frankenstein.More >>
A Florida couple got an extra treat on Halloween _ a baby Frankenstein.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Witnesses have described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school busMore >>
Witnesses have described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school busMore >>
South Korea's sleepy skiing destination of Pyeongchang is finally looking like a Winter Olympics host after more than a decade of work, failed bids, and chapters of controversy over venue locations, construction delays and costsMore >>
South Korea's sleepy skiing destination of Pyeongchang is finally looking like a Winter Olympics host after more than a decade of work, failed bids, and chapters of controversy over venue locations, construction delays and costsMore >>
Two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea never activated their emergency beacon, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding to a growing list of inconsistences that cast doubt on this harrowing tale of survivalMore >>
Two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea never activated their emergency beacon, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding to a growing list of inconsistences that cast doubt on this harrowing tale of survivalMore >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>