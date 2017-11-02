Tokyo company gives extra holidays to nonsmoking employees

TOKYO (AP) - A marketing company in Tokyo is awarding a novel perk to its non-puffing employees: an extra week's holiday for nonsmokers.
The corporate planning director for Piala, Hirotaka Matsushima, said Thursday that the company began offering the six days of extra vacation to all of its 120 staff members in September.
"Yes, it's pretty popular," said Matsushima, himself a nonsmoker.
He said the policy was installed as a benefit for nonsmokers to compensate for smoking breaks taken by their colleagues. About two-thirds of the company's employees don't smoke, he said.
Overall, smoking is still quite prevalent in Japan, with almost 20 percent of over-20-year-olds saying they smoke. Nearly 40 percent of men in their 30s smoke, though that's down from more than half in 2001, according to government figures.
But most office workers must do their puffing in designated smoking rooms and outdoor areas, and cities are gradually imposing limits on outdoor smoking in public areas. But most restaurants and bars still allow smoking.
Piala, established in 2004, says it provides advertising and automated marketing services for direct marketers and other companies.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Florida couple got an extra treat on Halloween _ a baby Frankenstein.More >>
A Florida couple got an extra treat on Halloween _ a baby Frankenstein.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
The Trump administration is moving to require the passports of registered child sex offenders to identify them as such.More >>
The Trump administration is moving to require the passports of registered child sex offenders to identify them as such.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'More >>
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'More >>