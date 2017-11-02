Fire crews demolish auto shop to put out flames

Crews had to demolish an auto shop outside Utica after it caught fire.

Utica firefighters got the call just after 10 Wednesday night that the shop on East Marksberry Road was fully engulfed in flames.

The Utica fire chief tells us the outside of the building was "glowing red" when they got there, and they called several other departments for backup.

Firefighters had to go back and forth from the scene because they kept running low on water.

The chief says no one was inside the building when the fire started.

Crews eventually used a backhoe to knock down the building, in order to put out hot spots that kept popping up.

Witnesses tell us at one point the flames were at least 20 feet high, and they're surprised the embers didn't blow toward any other structures in the area.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

