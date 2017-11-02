The Latest: For now, only 1 suspect in bike path rampage

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). A woman holds a candle during an interfaith vigil for peace in response to Manhattan Attack at Foley square, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). A woman cries during an interfaith vigil for peace in response to Manhattan Attack at Foley Square, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. Multiple people were killed and others seriously injured in the Tuesday attack when, au...

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). As ordered by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the spire of One World Trade Center is illuminated in red, white and blue following a deadly rampage down a bike path not far from the building Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. A mo...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A damaged Home Depot truck remains on the scene Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, after the driver mowed down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday in New York.

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A photo of Sayfullo Saipov is displayed at a news conference at One Police Plaza Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. Saipov is accused of driving a truck on a bike path that killed several and injured others Tuesday near One...

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on the investigation into the deadly bike path attack in Manhattan (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

A New York Police Department official says authorities are not seeing anything that leads them to believe anyone else was involved in the bike path rampage.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller said Thursday on "CBS This Morning" that Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sy-EE'-pawf) is the only suspect, but that could change. The 29-year-old was charged Wednesday with terrorism and other crimes.

Miller says he Saipov was "following ISIS instructions" to "yell it out" and spread the terrorist agenda.

Miller says the group suggests leaving leaflets at the scene of terrorist acts.

Eight people were killed in Tuesday's attack near the World Trade Center.

Saipov's lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes "everyone lets the judicial process play out."

__

1 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months.

They say Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sy-EE'-pawf) chose to attack on Halloween because he believed streets would be extra crowded, and he rented a truck ahead of time to practice turning it.

Authorities also say that after killing eight people in Tuesday's attack, Saipov told investigators that he felt good about what he'd done.

Those details emerged in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday against the 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant. He's facing federal terrorism charges that could carry the death penalty.

Saipov's appointed lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes "everyone lets the judicial process play out."

Meanwhile, the FBI is questioning a second Uzbek man.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.