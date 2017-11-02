The Latest: Police: Walmart suspect has minor prior record

Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.

Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting at a Colorado Walmart (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting three people inside a Colorado Walmart has a minor criminal record.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Thursday that 47-year-old Scott Ostrem had a minor criminal history, but Avila didn't elaborate.

Court records show a resisting arrest charge against Ostrem was dismissed in 1999.

Court records also show Ostrem filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2015.

Ostrem was arrested Thursday, about 14 hours after the shooting inside a Walmart in the Denver suburb of Thornton.

Two men died inside the Walmart, and a woman died later at a hospital.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.

9:45 a.m.

9:20 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

6:58 a.m.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who police say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Thornton police are searching for 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, who they say fled in a car before officers arrived. Authorities used security video to help identify the suspect.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says the shooting appears to be random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

Customers and employees hid or fled toward the exits after gunshots rang out in Thornton, a suburb of Denver. Avila says he doesn't know how many rounds were fired.

Two men died at the store, and the woman died at a hospital. Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

___

11:53 p.m.

