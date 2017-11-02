Report: Legendary coach Geno Auriemma says he'd give Pitino a job

(WAVE) - Disgraced basketball coach Rick Pitino might have a shot at coaching again.

The Hall of Fame coach was fired last month after a series of scandals during his 16 years at UofL, most recently an FBI investigation into allegations of widespread corruption and bribery.

Another legendary coach, UConn women's boss Geno Auriemma, told the popular Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take" on Thursday that he'd hire Pitino as an assistant if he had an opening on his bench.

"Everybody's got baggage," Auriemma said. "You know, what are you going to do? He did his time. He's serving his sentence. He lost a great, great job. And you know what? So what."

Auriemma continued on, saying that one firing shouldn't ruin a coaching career entirely.

"That's a life sentence? I don't know, I don't think so," he said.

Auriemma has won 11 national championships in his 32 years as head coach of UConn.

