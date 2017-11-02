8 accused of using dating app to solicit sex from minors

BOYLE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Eight people are accused of using a popular dating app to solicit sex from minors.

The Boyle County Sheriff said the arrests came after an undercover operation.

The following eight people were charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and/or prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure sex from a minor:

Paul Hilpp Jr., 28, of Lebanon, KY; Joseph Brown Jr., 49, of Danville, KY; Michael Cruse, 46, of Columbus, MI, Justin Jones, 40, of Stanford, KY; Dequan Brown, 23, of Lebanon, KY; Hubert Carter, 52, of Ennis, TX; Shawn Williams, 39, of Springfield, KY; and Mark Shelton, 33, of Stanford, KY.

