Police: Ohio man flees court at sentencing, crashes car

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man being sentenced in a road rage case walked out of an Ohio courtroom, jumped in a car and led police on a chase before crashing into an SUV.
Authorities say a couple and their baby were hurt in the crash near Akron, along with the 19-year-old suspect. The injuries weren't serious.
Police say Cyrus Matthews, of Cleveland, had just been sentenced to 60 days in jail when he looked around the courtroom and quickly walked out Wednesday.
Matthews wasn't handcuffed and there were no police in courtroom. A bailiff gave chase and the judge yelled for Matthews to come back.
Police say he then jumped into a car outside the court and took off.
Court records don't say whether Matthews has an attorney.
