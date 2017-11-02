Graphic: Student accused of using body fluids on black roommate's things

A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.

Reports said the behavior included disgusting acts like spitting in her roommate's coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotion and spreading bodily fluids on her roommate's belongings. (Source: West Hartford PD/WTIC/CNN)

HARTFORD, CT (WTIC/CNN) - A white student at University of Hartford is accused of a bullying campaign against her black roommate, designed to make her move out.

Reports said the behavior included disgusting acts like spitting in her roommate's coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotion and spreading body fluids, including menstrual blood, on her roommate's belongings.

The accused bully has been booted from the university and is facing criminal charges.

Brianna Brochu was charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace and intimidation based on bigotry or bias, a hate crime charge.

The University of Hartford president released a new statement Wednesday, saying "As of this morning, Brianna Brochu is no longer a student at the University of Hartford. She will not be returning to the institution."

The victim, Chennel Rowe, said she believed Brochu's actions were racially motivated: "Rubbing bloody tampons on my things, so like she posted pictures of my Steve Madden bag that I had been sleeping next to the whole time on my bed with blood stains on it."

Rowe broadcast her claims on Facebook Live last week, saying that Brochu bragged about her actions on Instagram.

A meeting was held at the student union about this matter. The room was completely packed. Some people even had to be turned away.

People stood in the cold and rainy weather for hours today, holding up signs that read "Justice for Jazzy" - a hashtag that's been spreading on social media. The protesters aren't students but wanted to show people their support.

The university says that West Hartford Police arrested Brochu last week. She has been ordered to stay off campus and not to contact her former roommate.

Her next court date is Nov. 15.

