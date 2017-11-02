Man pleads guilty in Henderson shooting case

A Henderson man has entered a guilty plea in connection with a shooting.

Antony Thompson was charged with attempted murder in the April shooting of then 18-year-old Rashaud Harvey.

We're told Thompson has pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd-degree assault and one count of being a 2nd-degree persistent felony offender.

Thompson will be sentenced in late November.

Officials say he is set to serve 10 years in prison.

