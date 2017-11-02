Residents appalled at conditions found in Frankfort Ave. apartment building

Residents believe the unlivable space has been taken over by squatters. (Source: Les Hamilton)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents at Crescent Terrace Apartments are concerned about the unlivable conditions in one of the buildings.

They told WAVE 3 News that they believe one of the spaces on Frankfort Avenue has been taken over by squatters.

The apartment building is in Crescent Hill and located next to Porcini restaurant. Pictures taken by resident Les Hamilton showed that two apartments has been broken into. Busted locks, trash, mold, and drug paraphernalia can be seen in the apartments in the photos.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Hamilton has lived in the apartment for two years and said just recently he has noticed a decline in the upkeep of the property.

“I’m concerned for public safety,” Hamilton said. “There is no reason for this to be happening in a nice neighborhood.”

Thursday morning, two officers from Louisville Metro Police Department were at Crescent Terrace examining the area.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.