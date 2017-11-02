Police: Suspect at large after demanding money from gas station

The suspect went in to the Speedway, located at 4900 Outer Loop, on Oct. 4. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man police said demanded money from a gas station then fled in a stolen vehicle is at large and officers are asking for the community's help to identify him.

The suspect went in to the Speedway, located at 4900 Outer Loop, around midnight on Oct. 4 where he threatened to shoot the attendant and demanded money from the register, according to police.

He then drove away in a stolen red Taurus.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



Police said the suspect never displayed a weapon but did motion that he had one in his pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.