Local group makes burial flag cases for fallen soldiers

Veterans Day may still be more than a week away, but a local non-profit is already doing what it can to honor those who have served.

Operation Honor makes burial flag cases for fallen soldiers.

Tuesday, the group donated more than a dozen handmade cases to Williamstown Veteran Cemetery in Kentucky to hold the flags of indigent soldiers.

The cases are all built by veterans in Northern Kentucky.

The group's founder said the idea for Operation Honor all started after a visit to the cemetery.

Joe Montgomery said he began reading the back of the cases, which showed the names, internment dates, and the branch of the military served in, if known.

"Right below it was a rather large sticker that said 'made in China,' right below every veteran's name," said Montgomery. "And as I read them, the sinking feeling in my gut just kept coming back every time I picked another case up."

Operation Honor has even gone national and they are the only flag cases offered by Arlington National Cemetery.

