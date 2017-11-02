Appeal filed by general detained for contempt at Guantanamo

MIAMI (AP) - Lawyers have asked a civilian judge in Washington to release a Marine Corps general detained at Guantanamo Bay for contempt of court.

Attorney Barry Pollack asked a judge Thursday to reverse a ruling which found that Brig. Gen. John Baker should be confined to quarters for 21 days and fined $1,000 for dismissing three defense lawyers in a terrorism case without the judge's permission.

Baker is the official in charge of defense lawyers for prisoners charged with war crimes at the U.S. base in Cuba.

Pollack says that Baker's actions do not amount to contempt and the Guantanamo court has no authority over the general because he is a U.S. citizen.

A Pentagon official known as a convening authority would need to approve Baker's sentence before it is final.

