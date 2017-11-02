The McRib is back, but you need to start checking flights to get one

(WAVE) - Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.

But before you start planning your next McFeast, know that so far reports indicate only stores in Southern California and Hawaii are

participating in the promotion.

According to CNNMoney, McDonald's locations in those locations are the only ones promoting the popular sandwich's return.

The McRib has reached cult status in its 35 years of existence. Yes, the McRib has been around for 35 years. Last week, the fast-food giant used Twitter to explain very simply why the sandwich is more often unavailable than available:

There's a lot of mystery around why the McRib comes and goes, but to be honest it's a local option based on consumer demand. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 23, 2017

One California woman went as far as urging her city council to pressure McDonald's to bring back the McRib in a video that Youtubers have watched more than 150,000 times since 2015:

