Nurse delivers own baby in car outside of her hospital

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania nurse put her expertise to work over the weekend when she went into labor and delivered her own baby in her car outside the hospital where she's employed.
Katie Michael says her water broke during evening rush hour on Oct. 27. The Mechanicsburg couple tells WPMT-TV she knew the baby was going to be born in that car while they were on the way.
She's a nurse at the Harrisburg hospital they were heading toward, and delivered the baby girl outside in her car while her husband George Michael ran inside for help.
Katie Michael says she works in various specialties and units in the hospital, but can now add "Labor and Delivery" to her resume.
The Michael family says baby Ella Katherine is happy and healthy.
___
Information from: WPMT-TV, http://www.fox43.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
The Trump administration is moving to require the passports of registered child sex offenders to identify them as such.More >>
The Trump administration is moving to require the passports of registered child sex offenders to identify them as such.More >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>