Nats manager Martinez: 'We're here to win the World Series'

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals new manager Dave Martinez, left, shows off his jersey as general manager Mike Rizzo, right, watches during a baseball press conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). New Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez speaks during a baseball press conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). New Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez speaks alongside general manager Mike Rizzo during a baseball press conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). New Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, puts on his baseball cap as general manager Mike Rizzo, right, holds his jersey during a baseball press conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). New Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez gestures during a baseball press conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington.

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - First-time manager Dave Martinez knows that the Washington Nationals hired him with one goal in mind.

Martinez has started his new job by speaking repeatedly about winning a World Series.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo introduced Martinez at a news conference in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park on Thursday.

The Nationals have never won a postseason series, but Martinez said: "This team doesn't lack much."

Martinez has been a bench coach in the big leagues for a decade, most recently with the Chicago Cubs. He also played 16 years in the majors.

Rizzo calls Martinez a "perfect blend of the old school" with the use of analytical statistics.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.