Police seek witnesses to 'SUV driving erratically' in crash that killed 5

Witnesses are needed in the investigation into a crash that killed three children and their parents.

From the Kenton County Police Department:

"Investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have been traveling on Visalia Road or Staffordsburg Road on Oct. 26 between 4:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. and observed a small grey SUV driving erratically in the area.”

Daniel Gries was under the influence and driving on the wrong side of Staffordsburg road when he hit an oncoming vehicle, authorities say.

Investigators believe he was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

“We do believe that Mr. Greis made at least one other attempt to pass this vehicle that he was passing at the time he struck the Pollitt vehicle. We have not identified the other oncoming car that prevented him from passing on the first attempt,” Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said.

He also asked the driver of that vehicle to come forward.

Killed were Rodney Pollitt Jr., Samantha Malohn and their three children - Cailie Pollitt, Brenden Pollitt and Hailieann Pollitt.

Murder charges were announced shortly before the victims' funeral Thursday.

